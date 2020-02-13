Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and his Turkish counterpart Gen. Yasar Guler discussed in phone talks on Thursday current developments in the Syrian conflict, with the focus on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and his Turkish counterpart Gen. Yasar Guler discussed in phone talks on Thursday current developments in the Syrian conflict, with the focus on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On February 13, a telephone conversation took place between the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General Valery Gerasimov and his Turkish counterpart, General Yasar Guler," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides "discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda of the Russian and Turkish defense ministries concerning the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, in particular, in the Idlib de-escalation zone."