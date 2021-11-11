Russia-Turkey Trade Increases By 53.9% In 2021 - Customs Service
Thu 11th November 2021
Trade between Russia and Turkey from January-September amounted to $23.3 billion, an increase of 53.9% in annual terms, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Thursday
Exports from Russia to Turkey amounted to $18.
5 billion, which, compared to last year, is an increase of 59.9%, while imports to Russia from Turkey totaled $4.6 billion, up 34.1%.
Turkey's share in Russia's total foreign trade for the reporting period increased to 4.2% compared to 3.7% last year.