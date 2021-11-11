Russia-Turkey Trade Increases by 53.9% in 2021 - Customs Service

Trade between Russia and Turkey from January-September amounted to $23.3 billion, an increase of 53.9% in annual terms, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Trade between Russia and Turkey from January-September amounted to $23.3 billion, an increase of 53.9% in annual terms, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Thursday.

Exports from Russia to Turkey amounted to $18.

5 billion, which, compared to last year, is an increase of 59.9%, while imports to Russia from Turkey totaled $4.6 billion, up 34.1%.

Turkey's share in Russia's total foreign trade for the reporting period increased to 4.2% compared to 3.7% last year.