Russia-Turkey Trade Up 1.8% Year-on-Year In January-November 2019 - Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:17 PM

Trade between Russia and Turkey amounted to $23.618 billion in January-November of 2019, showing a 1.8 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, the Russian Federal Customs Service said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Trade between Russia and Turkey amounted to $23.618 billion in January-November of 2019, showing a 1.8 percent increase on a year-on-year basis, the Russian Federal Customs Service said Tuesday.

According to the government service, Russian exports to Turkey decreased by 1.1 percent to $19.2 billion over the said period, while imports from Turkey to Russia increased by 16.4 percent to $4.418 billion.

Turkey's share in the total foreign trade balance of Russia has grown to 3.9 percent during the 11-month period of 2019 from 3.7 percent a year earlier.

