Russia, Turkey Will Create Security Corridor Around M4 Highway In Syria - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russia, Turkey Will Create Security Corridor Around M4 Highway in Syria - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia and Turkey agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"A security corridor will be established 6 kilometers deep to the north and 6 kilometers deep to the south from highway M4. Specific parameters of the functioning of the security corridor will be agreed between the Defense Ministries of the Turkish Republic and the Russian Federation within 7 days," Lavrov said.

