Russia, Turkey Work on Joint Production of Sputnik V - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia and Turkey are cooperating on the issue of joint production of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Turkey ... Our relevant departments continue to work on the topic of joint vaccine production," Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.