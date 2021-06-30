UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Work On Joint Production Of Sputnik V - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Russia and Turkey are cooperating on the issue of joint production of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia and Turkey are cooperating on the issue of joint production of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Turkey ... Our relevant departments continue to work on the topic of joint vaccine production," Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.

