Russia, Turkey Work On Joint Production Of Sputnik V - Cavusoglu
Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:05 PM
Russia and Turkey are cooperating on the issue of joint production of the Russia COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday
"The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Turkey ... Our relevant departments continue to work on the topic of joint vaccine production," Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya.