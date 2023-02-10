Russia, Turkey Working on Alternatives to Mir Payment System - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow and Ankara are working on an alternative to the Russian payment system Mir, though nothing concrete has been set out yet, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Erkhov told Sputnik on Thursday.

In late September, Turkey suspended the Russian payment system due to warnings of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control and a threat of sanctions.

"The work is ongoing. However, it is likely too early to sum up its results. In fact, we are now talking (with Turkish colleagues) about the future tourist season, and we still need to understand what it will be like.

Of course, financial sanctions also affect the tourism sector," the diplomat said.

Previously, Russian tourists in Turkey used Mir as alternative to visa and Mastercard, which suspended operations in Russia after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine in February. Following the suspension of the Mir system, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed his ministers to work out an alternative together with Moscow.