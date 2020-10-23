UrduPoint.com
Russia Twice Showed Flexibility In New START Extension Talks, Now It's US Turn - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russia Twice Showed Flexibility in New START Extension Talks, Now It's US Turn - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia has already twice made concessions to the United States, having shown flexibility in the issue of extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), now it is Washington's turn to make reciprocal steps, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"In recent days, we have already shown flexibility twice: at the beginning, when the Russian president announced his readiness to extend the treaty for a year, and then on October 20, speaking on the issue of freezing warheads. Now it is the turn of the United States to take reciprocal steps, including to accept ” and we insist on this ” our demand for the possibility of reaching such an agreement without any additional linkages and appendages, without any aggravating elements that can lead all this to a dead end," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

