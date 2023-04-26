Russia, UAE Reaffirm Commitment to Trade, Energy Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar have reaffirmed their countries' commitment to trade and energy cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Urgent issues of further development of multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, including in the UN, were discussed. The mutual intention of Moscow and Abu Dhabi to build up the entire range of bilateral relations, including mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic and energy spheres, was reaffirmed," the ministry said.

It said that during the meeting, which took place in New York on April 25, the sides also considered some key aspects of the international and regional agenda.