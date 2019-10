Russia and the UAE have signed new deals worth about $1.4 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a meeting with business circles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russia and the UAE have signed new deals worth about $1.4 billion Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a meeting with business circles.

"New deals were signed today, the talk is about projects worth about $1.4 billion, which cover various industries," Putin said as shown on Rossiya 24 television.