Russia, UAE Trade In First Nine Months Of 2020 Grow By 60% - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:49 PM

Trade between Russia and the United Arab Emirates in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 60 percent, exceeding $2 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday at a meeting with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Trade between Russia and the United Arab Emirates in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 60 percent, exceeding $2 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday at a meeting with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"We are doing quite well in the economic field. In the first nine months of this year, trade turnover grew by more than 60 percent, exceeding $2 billion," Lavrov said at a joint news conference in Moscow.

Lavrov went on to praise the close cooperation between the two countries' trade commissions and energy agencies within OPEC+ and Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

The two ministers had also discussed Syria, Libya, the Arab-Israeli settlement and other regional security issues.

The UAE's top diplomat is also set to meet with Deputy Prime Minister for Defence and Space Yury Borisov and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov during his working visit on Monday.

