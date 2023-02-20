Russia-UAE Trade Turnover Hits Record High of $9Bln in 2022 - Trade Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew by 68% in 2022 and reached a record high of $9 billion, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday

"The partnership between our countries is developing steadily, and this positive trend is reflected in the Russia-UAE trade statistics.

According to our data, trade between Russia and the UAE grew by 68% in 2022 and reached $9 billion. This is a record level in the history of relations between our countries," Manturov told reporters.

He specified that Russian exports to the UAE had grown by 71% to $8.5 billion in 2022, while imports had increased by 6% to $500 million.

As a result, the UAE has retained the first place among Arab countries in terms of trade with Russia, Manturov added.