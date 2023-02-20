UrduPoint.com

Russia-UAE Trade Turnover Hits Record High Of $9Bln In 2022 - Trade Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Russia-UAE Trade Turnover Hits Record High of $9Bln in 2022 - Trade Minister

The trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew by 68% in 2022 and reached a record high of $9 billion, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew by 68% in 2022 and reached a record high of $9 billion, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"The partnership between our countries is developing steadily, and this positive trend is reflected in the Russia-UAE trade statistics.

According to our data, trade between Russia and the UAE grew by 68% in 2022 and reached $9 billion. This is a record level in the history of relations between our countries," Manturov told reporters.

He specified that Russian exports to the UAE had grown by 71% to $8.5 billion in 2022, while imports had increased by 6% to $500 million.

As a result, the UAE has retained the first place among Arab countries in terms of trade with Russia, Manturov added.

Related Topics

Exports Russia UAE United Arab Emirates Industry Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to el ..

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to eliminate cervical cancer from t ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

4 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiator ..

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews d ..

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews digital population census arran ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsa ..

Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsaw During Biden's Visit - Polic ..

3 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets under way ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets under way on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.