Russia, Uganda Show Solidarity on Formation of Fair Multipolar World - Putin

Russia and Uganda show solidarity on international issues, in particular, on the formation of a fair multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023)

"Russia and Uganda stand in solidarity in the international arena, this position is based on a common commitment to the formation of a fair multipolar world," Putin said at a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in St.

Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.