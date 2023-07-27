Open Menu

Russia, Uganda Show Solidarity On Formation Of Fair Multipolar World - Putin

Published July 27, 2023

Russia and Uganda show solidarity on international issues, in particular, on the formation of a fair multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia and Uganda show solidarity on international issues, in particular, on the formation of a fair multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia and Uganda stand in solidarity in the international arena, this position is based on a common commitment to the formation of a fair multipolar world," Putin said at a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in St.

Petersburg.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

