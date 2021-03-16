UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, UK Could Jointly Produce, Combine COVID-19 Vaccines - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia, UK Could Jointly Produce, Combine COVID-19 Vaccines - Russian Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia and the United Kingdom could jointly produce or combine coronavirus vaccines, Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday at an online conference dated to the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Soviet Trade Agreement.

"Our countries' independent success in developing vaccines against the coronavirus are especially important. Russia's Sputnik V has confirmed its high effectiveness.

Given the tremendous global demand for vaccines, a wide field for cooperation opens up. We could think about joint production, combination [of Russian vaccines] with British vaccines, and coordinated support for the developing countries fighting against the pandemic," Kelin said.

"I believe objective national demands of Russia and the UK give us solid grounds to be mutually interested in cooperation, especially given the pandemic challenges, Brexit and other global problems," the ambassador continued.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom Brexit Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

26 minutes ago

89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26 minutes ago

UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.