Russia, UK Could Jointly Produce, Combine COVID-19 Vaccines - Russian Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia and the United Kingdom could jointly produce or combine coronavirus vaccines, Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin said on Tuesday at an online conference dated to the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Soviet Trade Agreement.

"Our countries' independent success in developing vaccines against the coronavirus are especially important. Russia's Sputnik V has confirmed its high effectiveness.

Given the tremendous global demand for vaccines, a wide field for cooperation opens up. We could think about joint production, combination [of Russian vaccines] with British vaccines, and coordinated support for the developing countries fighting against the pandemic," Kelin said.

"I believe objective national demands of Russia and the UK give us solid grounds to be mutually interested in cooperation, especially given the pandemic challenges, Brexit and other global problems," the ambassador continued.