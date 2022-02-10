Russia, UK Have Common Opinion JCPOA Can Be Restored in Near Future - Lavrov

Russia and the UK believe that there are chances to resume the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the near future, but there is still a long way to go, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"On the Iranian issue, we are unanimous in our opinion that there are chances to resume the full implementation of the JCPOA in the near future. But there is still a long way to go," Lavrov told a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.