Russia, UK Work on Recalibrating Trade Regime After Brexit - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia and the United Kingdom are working on introducing adjustments to their trade regime after London's withdrawal from the European Union, scheduled for January 31, 2020, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We understand that there will be a need to introduce a number of adjustments into the existing regime of trade between Russia and the UK after Brexit. Obviously, if we want to approach the matter seriously, we and the British should sit down and study, at the expert-level, what consequences Brexit will have for our economic relations.

Relevant effort is already being made," Belyaev said.

According to him, bilateral Russia-UK and Russia-EU expert consultations were held from September 25-26 at the World Trade Organization on distributing London's and Brussels' tariff quotas after Brexit.

Apart from trade, some matters related to transport should be discussed, including commercial navigation, previously regulated by EU norms, according to the diplomat.

The UK and Russia should also discuss Brexit's possible influence on Russian companies working at the London Stock Exchange, Belyaev added.