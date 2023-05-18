Russia, Ukraine Agree to Receive Papal Peace Envoys - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia and Ukraine have agreed "in principle" to receive envoys that Pope Francis wishes to send to their respective capitals in the hope of mediating a truce, Italian media reported Thursday.

Il Sismografo, a news website that writes about the Holy See, reported that Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti was tentatively named as the pontiff's envoy to Moscow, while Cardinal Matteo Zuppi was picked to go to Kiev.

Vatican missions in Russia and Ukraine reportedly handed over messages to the respective governments asking them to consider the possibility of receiving papal envoys to discuss the outlook for arranging a truce.

The governments declared their availability in principle.

The Catholic leader told his press pool on a flight from Budapest to Rome in late April that a mission was underway to find a "path to peace" in Ukraine, although he said the effort was not public yet.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open for peace talks as long as facts on the ground were considered. This is despite the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outright banned his officials from engaging in such negotiations with Moscow.