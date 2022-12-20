UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine Agreement On Recognition Of Certificates Terminated - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the mutual recognition of education certificates and academic titles has been terminated, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday.

"On December 20, 2022, the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the mutual recognition and equivalence of education documents and academic titles, signed in Moscow on May 26, 2000, was terminated," the ministry said.

In March, the Ukrainian government decided to denounce agreements with Russia in education and science, including relevant cooperation and the mutual recognition of education certificates and academic titles.

The Russian Education Ministry earlier specified that, after the termination of the agreement, certificates received in Russia and Ukraine will be recognized in both countries based on the results of inspections and in accordance with national laws.

