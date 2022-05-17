UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

A border checkpoint in the Tetkino village of Russia's Kursk region was shelled on Tuesday, Governor Roman Starovoit said, adding that the incident did not result in any casualties

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) A border checkpoint in the Tetkino village of Russia's Kursk region was shelled on Tuesday, Governor Roman Starovoit said, adding that the incident did not result in any casualties.

"There is information about the shelling of the border checkpoint in Tetkino. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, and the details are being specified. I will inform you later," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

