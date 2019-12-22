Russia, Ukraine Can Handle Any Task on Their Own - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine can take on problems of any difficulty together without mediators, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Saturday.

He commented on a recent bilateral deal that will settle legal disputes between Gazprom and Naftogaz and let Russian gas flow through Ukraine to Europe until the end of 2024.

"Despite the difficulties, we are able ” in this two-way format and without any mediators ” to find solutions to very complex issues. This was yet another proof that we can, given political will, be good neighbors," Kozak said in an interview with Vesti v Subbotu tv show.

EU mediators joined the talks after the deal was already done and approved what was agreed, he added. The minister denied that US sanctions on Russia's new pipeline bypassing Ukraine had any effect on the negotiations, despite being announced "seemingly simultaneously" with the deal.