UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring In Suez Canal - Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez Canal - Administration

The Suez Canal is already feeling the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and preparing for adverse outcomes, head of Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Suez Canal is already feeling the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and preparing for adverse outcomes, head of Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said on Tuesday.

"The canal is experiencing the effects of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, a lot of ships used to come to the Suez Canal from the Black Sea... The effect of this conflict on us is still weak, we are prepared for a scenario when the consequences will be more serious," Rabie told reporters.

A spike in oil prices in early March due to the conflict in Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions forced the SCA to raise transit tariffs for ships, according to the chief.

"The increase in oil prices and vessel rental prices, the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused a temporary increase in transit tariffs," Rabie said.

He also noted that this is not a permanent measure, and tariffs may be revisited later.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Suez Luhansk Donetsk February March May From

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan O ..

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance

2 minutes ago
 Religious scholars for banning anchorpersons, not ..

Religious scholars for banning anchorpersons, not well-versed with Islamic tenet ..

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders propose incinerator's regular stack e ..

Stakeholders propose incinerator's regular stack emission, noise monitoring duri ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediati ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediation Efforts in Talks With Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 One held over kite flying

One held over kite flying

17 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan directs to complet ..

Election Commission of Pakistan directs to complete work on revised electoral ro ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.