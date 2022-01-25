Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase World Energy Costs - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A possible Russia-Ukraine conflict may further raise energy costs for many countries, the International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said Tuesday.

"Consequences for energy markets would likely be a further increase in prices of oil and gas and, therefore, energy costs more broadly for many countries in the world," Gopinath told a live-streamed IMF World Economic Outlook Update.

Crude oil prices have risen more than 10% since the start of the year, partly due to geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine conflict.