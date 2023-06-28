Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Ultimately End at the Table of Negotiations - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine will ultimately end with diplomacy and negotiations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We've all been very clear that this ultimately is going to end with diplomacy, with a negotiation.

The main impediment to that right now is President Putin's (Vladimir) conviction that he can somehow outlast Ukraine and outlast the rest of us. That's not going to happen," Blinken told MSNBC.

Blinken further added that NATO will remain committed to Ukraine in the short and long terms and build its military capabilities to discourage any repetition of Russia's special military operation, noting that as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin "internalizes" that reality, chances for genuine negotiations would appear.