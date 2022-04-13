Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations In Online Format - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia and Ukraine continue negotiations on the situation in Ukraine in an online format, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Russian-Ukrainian negotiations continue on an agreement on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, they are being conducted online," she said at a briefing.
According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian delegation "directs its efforts not at reaching agreements, but at dragging out negotiations."