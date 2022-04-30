Russia, Ukraine Could Advance in Negotiations If Kiev Did Not Change Position - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The talks between Russia and Ukraine stalled due to the inconsistent position of Kiev, the parties could already achieve significant results if it was honest negotiator, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If they were honest negotiators, if they were committed to what they agreed step by step, we could make significant progress in these negotiations," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

Ukraine could receive guarantees from a group of states, which includes the countries of the UN Security Council, Germany, Turkey, the minister noted.

"We are not against.

The main thing is to understand how consistent they are, especially in terms of which territories these guarantees apply to. Of course, as you understand, they cannot concern Crimea and eastern Ukraine, because we recognized the independence of the republics. And initially they agreed with this at the talks in Istanbul, but then changed their point of view," he added.

"We are stuck because of their inconsistency, because they constantly want to play games. And as far as I can understand, because of the instructions they receive from Washington, London and other capitals, not to speed up the negotiation process," Lavrov stressed.