UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ukraine Could Advance In Negotiations If Kiev Did Not Change Position - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russia, Ukraine Could Advance in Negotiations If Kiev Did Not Change Position - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The talks between Russia and Ukraine stalled due to the inconsistent position of Kiev, the parties could already achieve significant results if it was honest negotiator, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If they were honest negotiators, if they were committed to what they agreed step by step, we could make significant progress in these negotiations," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

Ukraine could receive guarantees from a group of states, which includes the countries of the UN Security Council, Germany, Turkey, the minister noted.

"We are not against.

The main thing is to understand how consistent they are, especially in terms of which territories these guarantees apply to. Of course, as you understand, they cannot concern Crimea and eastern Ukraine, because we recognized the independence of the republics. And initially they agreed with this at the talks in Istanbul, but then changed their point of view," he added.

"We are stuck because of their inconsistency, because they constantly want to play games. And as far as I can understand, because of the instructions they receive from Washington, London and other capitals, not to speed up the negotiation process," Lavrov stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Washington Germany London Progress Istanbul Kiev Independence From

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

8 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

8 minutes ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

16 minutes ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

16 minutes ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.