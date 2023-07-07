Russia-Ukraine Deal Possible, But It Will Be Only Temporary - Ex-Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is possible, but it will only be temporary and not permanent, former US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Thursday.

"Yes, an agreement in the future is possible, it will only be transitory and will never - in his (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) mind - be permanent," Sullivan said during a virtual conversation with the Washington Post.

He assumed that Moscow might agree to make a deal with Kiev "not now, but at some point" when it decides that the special military operation allows it to be done.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the operation's goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years. To achieve this, according to him, Russia plans to carry out the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" and to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.