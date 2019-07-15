Russia, Ukraine Discuss Exchanging Ukrainian Sailors Detained in Kerch Strait - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Ukraine are discussing the possibility to exchange Ukrainian sailors, detained last November over illegally crossing into Russian territorial waters, for Russian detainees being held in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russia and Ukraine are discussing the possibility to exchange Ukrainian sailors, detained last November over illegally crossing into Russian territorial waters, for Russian detainees being held in Ukraine Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Monday.

"I cannot comment on this, but of course we discuss it," Karasin told reporters.

Russian border guards captured three Ukrainian naval ships last November after they entered Russian waters in the Kerch Strait illegally. The 22 sailors and two security officers on board were brought to Moscow for trial. They have all already faced criminal charges in their final wording.