Russia, Ukraine Do Not Need Mediators, Understand Each Other - Moscow Source

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia and Ukraine do not need mediators for a dialogue as they understand each other, a Moscow source told Sputnik on Friday, when commenting on Kiev's proposal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mediate negotiations.

On Thursday, krainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said in an interview with the i24 news broadcaster that Netanuahy could be involved as a possible intermediary in these talks since he had good relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The diplomat noted that Netanyahu did not turn down the proposal, pledging to make every effort.

"We believe that mediators are not needed in the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine," the source said, adding that the sides understand each other "better" without them.

More Stories From World

