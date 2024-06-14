Russia, Ukraine Exchange Drone, Missile Attacks
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Kyiv and Moscow staged dozens of drone and missile attacks overnight, officials said Friday, leaving several wounded in Ukraine and damaging a fuel reservoir site in a Russian border region.
The two sides have stepped up cross-border aerial assaults in recent weeks, with Kyiv targeting Russian energy facilities and Moscow launching retalitory barrages.
Russia said it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones, of which 70 had targeted the southern Rostov region that houses the headquarters of its military operation against Kyiv.
The defence ministry said 70 drones were downed over Rostov, six each over Kursk and Voronezh, and two each over Volgograd and the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.
The attacks sparked power cuts in several areas of the Rostov region, its governor Vasily Golubev said on social media.
In Voronezh, which borders Ukraine, a fuel reservoir was slightly damaged by falling debris, its regional governor Aleksander Gusev said.
Kyiv meanwhile said Ukrainian air defence systems had downed 24 out of 31 Russian drones and missiles fired overnight.
Six people were wounded in an attack on the frontline town of Selydove in the war-battered Donetsk region, its governor said.
Three people were wounded in a drone attack in the eastern Sumy region and several homes were damaged in the neighbouring Kharkiv region.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From World
-
France's far-right Le Pen pledges 'unity government' if party wins10 minutes ago
-
Hard-right Reform UK outstrips Tories for first time in poll: YouGov20 minutes ago
-
S.African parliament meets as ANC nears coalition deal50 minutes ago
-
State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile50 minutes ago
-
McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay1 hour ago
-
State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile1 hour ago
-
The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris2 hours ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units2 hours ago
-
Norway continues to welcome Chinese new energy vehicles2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city to enhance trade & investment ties2 hours ago
-
Six dead after floods, landslides in India's northeast2 hours ago
-
North Macedonia's beekeepers face climate change challenge3 hours ago