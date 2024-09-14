Russia, Ukraine Exchange Prisoners Due To UAE Mediation Efforts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Russia frees 103 Ukrainian prisoners while Ukraine releases same numbers of 103 Russian prisoners in return
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) Russia and Ukraine once again exchanged prisoners due to the mediation efforts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.
The reports said that these prisoners were captured during the fighting in Ukraine’s Kursk region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the exchange, stating that 206 prisoners of war were involved. Russia freed 103 Ukrainian prisoners, while Ukraine released 103 Russian prisoners in return.
The Emirati news agency highlighted that this is the eighth such prisoner exchange mediated by the UAE.
Meanwhile, the White House reiterated that Ukraine remains prohibited from using U.S.-supplied missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory. U.S. National Security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that American policy on this issue remains unchanged and is unlikely to shift in the near future.
Responding to the U.S. stance, the Russian presidential spokesperson noted that President Vladimir Putin’s warnings about the consequences of such actions have been communicated to the relevant parties.
Earlier, President Putin had expressed concerns that NATO countries were not only discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with long-range missiles but were also considering their own involvement in the conflict.
He warned that if Ukraine were permitted to use such weapons, it would imply direct U.S. and European involvement in the war, prompting Russia to respond accordingly.
He asserted that Ukraine lacks the capability to utilize long-range missile systems independently, as such systems require advanced satellite intelligence and integration, which only NATO forces possess.
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From World
-
Norwegian royal's son arrested for violating restraining order1 hour ago
-
Poor squeezed out by Cape Town housing shortage2 hours ago
-
Beijing: Pakistan embassy hosts major investment conference during CIFTIS2 hours ago
-
Comoros president's knife attacker found dead in prison: prosecutor2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 11 dead in Israeli strike on house3 hours ago
-
Pakistanis in Houston rally to support badly wounded student3 hours ago
-
Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine bur/ach4 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods4 hours ago
-
Geneva-based HR activists express concern over women plight in IIOJ&K4 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods5 hours ago
-
Germany's parks plant a way forward on climate change7 hours ago
-
'Groundbreaking' realism key to 'Shogun' success8 hours ago