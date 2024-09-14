Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Russia frees 103 Ukrainian prisoners while Ukraine releases same numbers of 103 Russian prisoners in return

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2024) Russia and Ukraine once again exchanged prisoners due to the mediation efforts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

The reports said that these prisoners were captured during the fighting in Ukraine’s Kursk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the exchange, stating that 206 prisoners of war were involved. Russia freed 103 Ukrainian prisoners, while Ukraine released 103 Russian prisoners in return.

The Emirati news agency highlighted that this is the eighth such prisoner exchange mediated by the UAE.

Meanwhile, the White House reiterated that Ukraine remains prohibited from using U.S.-supplied missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory. U.S. National Security spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that American policy on this issue remains unchanged and is unlikely to shift in the near future.

Responding to the U.S. stance, the Russian presidential spokesperson noted that President Vladimir Putin’s warnings about the consequences of such actions have been communicated to the relevant parties.

Earlier, President Putin had expressed concerns that NATO countries were not only discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with long-range missiles but were also considering their own involvement in the conflict.

He warned that if Ukraine were permitted to use such weapons, it would imply direct U.S. and European involvement in the war, prompting Russia to respond accordingly.

He asserted that Ukraine lacks the capability to utilize long-range missile systems independently, as such systems require advanced satellite intelligence and integration, which only NATO forces possess.