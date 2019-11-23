UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Fail To Settle Kerch Strait Row In Int'l Maritime Court - Foreign Ministry

Moscow and Kiev did not reach an overarching consensus over the last year's incident in the Kerch Strait during the first hearing in the United Nations International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in The Hague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Moscow and Kiev did not reach an overarching consensus over the last year's incident in the Kerch Strait during the first hearing in the United Nations International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in The Hague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Interstate arbitration with the participation of the Russian and Ukrainian parties was formed on November 25, 2018 at the initiative of Kiev on the basis of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The ITLOS session took place in The Hague on November 21.

"The hearing was of a technical nature and was limited to agreeing on procedural documents (status and working procedure of the arbitration, rules of procedure). Despite the parties' previous attempts to reach an agreement on controversial issues, fundamental differences remain between them. During it [the meeting], however, the parties have failed to resolve any of them," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment.

The ministry notes that the arbitration itself will have to decide on the hanging issues, including the need to divide the process into two stages � the jurisdictional one, which implies the existence or absence of competence of the arbitration tribunal to consider the case, and the substantive one, that is, the trial of the case is it is � the one that the Russian side firmly and consistently insists on.

"The arbitration tribunal will also have to independently determine the schedule for the submission of procedural documents and the degree of openness of the upcoming proceedings to the public. The adoption of the procedural documents by the arbitration is expected in the near future. After that, the proceedings between Ukraine and Russia in connection with the Kerch incident will enter the practical phase," the ministry added.

In November 2018, three Ukrainian ships breached the Russian border, entered the temporarily closed Russian maritime area moving toward Kerch Strait and refused to comply with the demands of the Russian authorities. The ships and their crews were detained. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the incident a provocation.

The crews were sent back to Ukraine on September 7 as part of a bilateral agreement on simultaneous release of detainees.

Last Monday, Russia handed over the three vessels to the Ukrainian side.

