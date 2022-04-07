UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ukraine Informed Of Need To Involve Belarus In Talks - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Russia, Ukraine Informed of Need to Involve Belarus in Talks - Belarusian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Minsk has informed Moscow and Kiev of the need to involve it in negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, in particular by including Belarus at the final meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian sides, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"Ukraine and Russia have been told that Belarus needs to participate in the peace talks," Makei said, as quoted by the official Belta news agency.

Makei stressed that the final meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian sides cannot take place without the participation of Belarus. He also noted that Minsk had repeatedly brought this position to the attention of all sides.

"We believe that it does not matter where the final meeting will ultimately take place. But our strong position is that Belarusian President (Alexander Lukashenko) must participate in these negotiations," the Belarusian foreign minister said.

Makei emphasized that Minsk is interested in peace and stability in the region.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take place when negotiations between the delegations of Moscow and Kiev bear fruit. In turn, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said there can be no negotiations on Ukraine or "separate agreements" without the participation of Minsk. In addition, he stressed that Belarus may be most affected by the Ukrainian conflict.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side. The West has rolled out a sanctions campaign against both Russia and Belarus.

