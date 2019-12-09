Russia, Ukraine leaders in Paris for crunch talks on ending war

(@imziishan)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris for summit talks Monday seen as a critical opportunity to take steps to end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris for summit talks Monday seen as a critical opportunity to take steps to end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine

No comprehensive peace deal is expected from the meeting -- mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel -- but diplomats hope the summit will help to bolster trust between the two men.

They were to hold talks individually with the EU's two key leaders before a four-way summit, followed by a hotly-awaited bilateral between wily ex-KGB agent Putin, in power for two decades, and ex-comedian Zelensky who won the presidency this year.

Thousands have been killed and one million have fled their homes since pro-Russia militias in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014 -- kicking off a conflict that deepened Russia's estrangement from the West.

The separatists seized control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions shortly after Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.