UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Ukraine May Release Detainees September 7 - Lawyer Rybin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Russia, Ukraine May Release Detainees September 7 - Lawyer Rybin

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The release of detainees being negotiated between Ukraine and Russia may take place on September 7, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday.

"If the absence of one of the Russian citizens does not bother the Russian Federation, then tomorrow," the UNIAN news agency quoted Rybin as saying.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer said Kiev did not intend to hand Russian Ruslan Gadzhiev to Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev May September

Recent Stories

US Senator Lee Praises Importance of Open Russian- ..

20 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call on White Hou ..

20 minutes ago

People observe Defence Day in Multan

20 minutes ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

20 minutes ago

10 animals died in lightning incidents in Tharpark ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.