Russia, Ukraine May Release Detainees September 7 - Lawyer Rybin

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The release of detainees being negotiated between Ukraine and Russia may take place on September 7, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday.

"If the absence of one of the Russian citizens does not bother the Russian Federation, then tomorrow," the UNIAN news agency quoted Rybin as saying.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer said Kiev did not intend to hand Russian Ruslan Gadzhiev to Moscow.