Russia, Ukraine Need to Agree Package Deal on Gas Before Trilateral Talks With EU - Novak

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Moscow and Kiev need to agree a package deal on gas before returning to three-party talks with the European Union Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"It is important to agree on package deals first, and then we can meet [with the EU]," Novak told reporters, asked when the trilateral meetings would resume.

Regarding Kiev's offer to be paid back in gas by Russia's Gazprom as part of the company's debt under Stockholm court's decision, Novak said that any debts would be part of the package deal the countries are now discussing.

"I am not ready to comment on the mechanism, it is too early to say. It is, above all, up to the companies to agree on this," Novak added.