Russia, Ukraine, Poland Have Links To Unrest In Belarus - Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Russia, Ukraine, Poland Have Links to Unrest in Belarus - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that people from Russia, Ukraine and Poland had links to the unrest in Belarus that emerged after the election, at the same time noting this was not any country's state policy

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that people from Russia, Ukraine and Poland had links to the unrest in Belarus that emerged after the election, at the same time noting this was not any country's state policy.

According to preliminary results revealed by the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lukashenko secured 80.23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.90 percent.

"So, Lukashenko, who is at the helm of the vertical of power, who head the country, should voluntarily transfer power to them [his opponents] although he has 80 percent of votes.

These are commands coming from there [from abroad]. I should do justice to our citizens, they are extremely outraged and they say it is impossible ... So, there are attempts to manipulate the process from abroad. From Poland, where everyone has settled down and now starts pulling strings. From Ukraine ... I am sure this is not a state policy, but there are plenty of Maidan-crazy people there. Unfortunately, there is a certain influx of people from Russia," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

