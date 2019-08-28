UrduPoint.com
Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Lists To Be Changed As Kiev Included 3 Freed Persons - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Lists to Be Changed As Kiev Included 3 Freed Persons - Lawyer

Kiev has included in the 33-for-33 prisoner exchange lists with Russia three citizens who were already released, so the lists will be changed, lawyer Valentin Rybin said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Kiev has included in the 33-for-33 prisoner exchange lists with Russia three citizens who were already released, so the lists will be changed, lawyer Valentin Rybin said Wednesday.

Earlier, the lawyer of former Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov said that the swap of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia had been scheduled for August 28-29. On Wednesday, the Hromadske tv website, citing Rybin, said the date of the prisoner swap had been postponed.

"The 33-for-33 formula, previously announced by some media outlets, is most likely not confirmed, because Ukraine's list of persons for the exchange turned out to include three people who had been already released," Rybin said in a video comment published on Wednesday for the YouTube channel of journalist Anatoly Shariy.

He said the Russian detainees who would take part in the prisoner swap with Kiev were being held in semi-prison conditions in Ukraine under Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) supervision.

