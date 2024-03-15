Open Menu

Russia, Ukraine Say Civilians Killed In Attacks

March 15, 2024

Russia, Ukraine say civilians killed in attacks

Russia and Ukraine said Friday that attacks had killed several civilians in both countries, as they launched waves of artillery, missile and drone fire at each other

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024)

Kyiv said a Russian drone strike killed two people in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, and that shelling on the frontline Zaporizhzhia region killed one woman.

Russian missile attacks on the port city of Odesa left a medic and a rescue worker killed, the regional governor added later.

Moscow-installed officials meanwhile said that shelling overnight by Kyiv's army on the Russian-held city of Donetsk killed three children.

Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border region of Belgorod left a member of its territorial defence unit dead, Russian authorities added.

Ukraine's national police said in a statement on Telegram that Russia had attacked the Vinnytsia region with drones.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 52-year-old man was killed and his 53-year-old wife died in hospital," it said.

The Vinnytsia region is more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the frontlines.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed and partially controls, a 76-year-old woman was killed when fragments of a Russian shell hit her while she was in her garden, Ukrainian Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine's key port of Odesa which has come under repeated attacks was struck Thursday in an attack that left two emergency workers killed.

"There are also seriously wounded among the medics and rescuers," governor Oleg Kiper said on social media without giving more details.

