UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine Talks In Istanbul To Start At 07:30 GMT On Tuesday - Source

Published March 28, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Talks between delegations of Russia and Ukraine will start in Istanbul at 10:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on Tuesday and will be closed for media, a source told Sputnik on Monday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Talks between delegations of Russia and Ukraine will start in Istanbul at 10:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on Tuesday and will be closed for media, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"It is expected that the meeting, which will be held at the presidential residence in Dolmabahce, will begin tomorrow at 10.30 am. The meeting is closed to the press," the source said.

