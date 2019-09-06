UrduPoint.com
Russia-Ukraine Talks On Release Of Detainees Under Threat - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:46 PM

Russian-Ukrainian release of detainees could be derailed as the Ukrainian Security Service has failed to bring one participant to the agreed place, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian-Ukrainian release of detainees could be derailed as the Ukrainian Security Service has failed to bring one participant to the agreed place, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday.

"As of 16:45 [1:45 p.m.

GMT] September 6, 2019, a person, a Russian citizen, whose name I am not disclosing now, is still in one of the Ukrainian pre-trial detention centers, as the Security Service for some reason did not bring them to the place where all people participating in the exchange are gathered," the lawyer said in a video address posted on his Facebook page.

Rybin urged everyone involved to adhere to the agreements that had already been reached.

"I am warning participants of the exchange from the Russian side: one of yours has not been brought to the rendezvous yet, make a note of that. I hope the mistake will be corrected today, there is still time," the lawyer said.

