Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Video Format - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The face-to-face format of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey is over, consultations will continue in a video format, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Negotiations will continue in video format," the source said.