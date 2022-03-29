UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine Talks To Continue In Video Format - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The face-to-face format of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey is over, consultations will continue in a video format, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Negotiations will continue in video format," the source said.

More Stories From World

