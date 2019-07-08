UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Ukraine Teleconference Disrupted To Hide Truth - Lawmaker Dzhabarov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

Russia-Ukraine Teleconference Disrupted to Hide Truth - Lawmaker Dzhabarov

Ukrainian nationalists disrupted the planned Russia-Ukraine teleconference to hide the truth about relations with Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian nationalists disrupted the planned Russia-Ukraine teleconference to hide the truth about relations with Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Ukraine's NewsOne tv channel announced a scheduled Russia-Ukraine video conference would be canceled because a number of political parties launched a massive information attack on the broadcaster.

"Ukrainian nationalists are afraid of the truth, afraid that people will learn about it, and therefore they are trying by all means to prevent dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, including the media format," Dzhabarov said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Media TV All

Recent Stories

Wife Alizey sends love husband Feroze Khan’s way ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes OHCHR's seconad report urging re ..

1 minute ago

Taipei Zoo celebrates giant panda's birthday with ..

1 minute ago

Judge Arshad Malik’s security increased after vi ..

13 minutes ago

Murad announces to refer five more graft cases to ..

1 minute ago

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.