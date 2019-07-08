Russia-Ukraine Teleconference Disrupted to Hide Truth - Lawmaker Dzhabarov

Ukrainian nationalists disrupted the planned Russia-Ukraine teleconference to hide the truth about relations with Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian nationalists disrupted the planned Russia-Ukraine teleconference to hide the truth about relations with Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Ukraine's NewsOne tv channel announced a scheduled Russia-Ukraine video conference would be canceled because a number of political parties launched a massive information attack on the broadcaster.

"Ukrainian nationalists are afraid of the truth, afraid that people will learn about it, and therefore they are trying by all means to prevent dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, including the media format," Dzhabarov said.