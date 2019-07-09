Russia, Ukraine to 'Inevitably' Become Closer - Putin to Oliver Stone

Russia and Ukraine will inevitably grow closer and become allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone

"I think it is inevitable. In any case, building normal, friendly relations I would even say more than friendly relations, an alliance, is inevitable.

And eventually we will reach the state I have mentioned. Becoming closer is inevitable," Putin said in an interview for Stone's new film Revealing Ukraine.