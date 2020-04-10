UrduPoint.com
Russia-Ukraine Trade Down By 40% In January-February To $1.2Bln - Customs Service

Fri 10th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The trade between Russia and Ukraine totaled $1.2 billion in January-February, marking a 40.4 percent drop year-on-year, the Federal Customs Service said on Friday.

Over the given period, Russia's exports to Ukraine dropped by 50 percent to $632.5 million.

At the same time, Russia imported $565.6 billion worth of Ukrainian goods, down by 21.2 percent.

Ukraine's share of Russian foreign trade in the given period fell from 2 percent to 1.3 percent, compared to 2019.

In total, in 2019, Russian-Ukrainian trade stood at $11.5 billion, a 23.6 percent drop year-on-year.

