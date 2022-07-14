Russia, Ukraine, Turkey Delegations to Meet Again After 'Grain Issue' Talks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The delegations of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will meet again after the "grain issue" talks held in Istanbul on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Indeed, a substantive discussion of issues on this problem took place, it was possible to formulate some elements of a possible agreement, which Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are now discussing through the military departments in their capitals," Zakharova told a briefing.