Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, UN to Hold Meeting on Humanitarian Issues in Coming Days - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The contact group, including delegations from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, will hold a meeting on humanitarian issues in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"There is a contact group on humanitarian issues proposed by UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), including the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

We plan to hold a meeting at a technical level in the coming days," Cavusoglu said during his visit to Washington.