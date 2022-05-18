UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, UN To Hold Meeting On Humanitarian Issues In Coming Days - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 10:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The contact group, including delegations from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, will hold a meeting on humanitarian issues in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"There is a contact group on humanitarian issues proposed by UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), including the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine.

We plan to hold a meeting at a technical level in the coming days," Cavusoglu said during his visit to Washington.

