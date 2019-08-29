UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners On Thursday - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:27 PM

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Thursday - Lawyer

Russia and Ukraine will certainly not exchange prisoners on Thursday, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will certainly not exchange prisoners on Thursday, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik.

While the lawyer of former Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov has said that the prisoner swap has been scheduled for August 28-29, the Hromadske tv website reported on Wednesday, citing Rybin, that the date of the prisoner swap had been postponed.

"Not today, 100 percent," Rybin said, when asked whether the exchange could be held on Thursday.

However, Rybin did not provide any other information.

