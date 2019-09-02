UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners On Monday - Lawyer Rybin To Sputnik

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Monday - Lawyer Rybin to Sputnik

Russia and Ukraine will not exchange prisoners on Monday, since Russian detainees are still waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to grant them pardon, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will not exchange prisoners on Monday, since Russian detainees are still waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to grant them pardon, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik on Monday.

"It won't be held today. No one will go anywhere until Zelenskyy issues a decree that will grant pardon. The decree has not been published yet," Rybin said.

