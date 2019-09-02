Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Monday - Lawyer Rybin to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will not exchange prisoners on Monday, since Russian detainees are still waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to grant them pardon, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik on Monday.

"It won't be held today. No one will go anywhere until Zelenskyy issues a decree that will grant pardon. The decree has not been published yet," Rybin said.