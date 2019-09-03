UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners On Tuesday - Lawyer Rybin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:06 PM

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Tuesday - Lawyer Rybin

Russia and Ukraine will not conduct the long-awaited prisoner exchange on Tuesday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will not conduct the long-awaited prisoner exchange on Tuesday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik.

"No," Rybin said, when asked whether one could expect the swap to be held on Tuesday.

He also noted that the date of the exchange had not been set yet, and no progress had been reached regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to grant pardon to participants of the exchange. Meanwhile, the exchange cannot be held without the presidential pardon.

