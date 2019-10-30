UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Working On Possible New Prisoner Exchange, Date Uncertain - Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:36 PM

Russia and Ukraine are working on the possible new exchange of prisoners, but the date has not been defined yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia and Ukraine are working on the possible new exchange of prisoners, but the date has not been defined yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"Work is underway, it is not public, but work is underway, and we expect it to bring some result. There are no dates yet, but work is being conducted," Rudenko told reporters.

He stressed that some more pressing issues were currently on the agenda, including preparations for the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border. RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukrainian custody for over one year.

