KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, said on Thursday that Russia and Ukraine had not yet reached a final agreement on the date of the planned prisoner exchange, adding that the fate of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, serving 20 years in a Russian prison for allegedly plotting acts of terrorism, remained undecided as well.

"The official government, Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and his team, is working on the matter today.

I know that negotiations are underway, but there is no final option yet. No final decision has been made on the fate of the person whom you have mentioned [Sentsov]," Medvedchuk told reporters, as aired by 112 Ukraine broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in July that Kiev was ready to exchange RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicions of treason and supporting separatists in Donbas, for Sentsov.

Kiev's appellate court ruled on Wednesday to immediately release Vyshinsky on personal recognizance.